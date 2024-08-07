Rays of Hope…

CHP Home Care & Hospice held its Rays of Hope day-camp for kids dealing with grief June 25-27 at YMCA Camp Clay in Van Wert. Rays of Hope offers a safe place for kids dealing with the loss of a loved one to find support and connection. Together with other kids who are experiencing similar loss, they share memories and learn ways to cope with their feelings through fun activities and play. The theme this year was “Life is a Circus.” Campers participated in games, crafts, group sessions, swimming, rock climbing, and zip-lining. CHP thanked Women on a Mission from Convoy Methodist Church for assisting with a sewing activity and preparing and serving lunch each day. CHP also thanked Kevin Morrison of the Van Wert YMCA and the staff at Camp Clay for all of its support. Photo submitted