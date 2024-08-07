Van Wert Co. Fair Jr. royalty candidates announced

Van Wert County Fair King candidates are (top, left to right) Ryan Renner and Steven Smith. Queen candidates (below, left to right) are Kaylea Short, Ella Davis and Briann Scudder. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the 2024 Van Wert County Fair quickly approaching, the Junior Fair Coronation Committee has announced this years’s candidates for King, Queen, Species, and Project Prince or Princess. This year’s list includes a record-breaking 22 candidates. All royalty winners will reign over the 168th Van Wert County Fair, which will take place from August 27-September 3. The coronation ceremony will kick off “Celebration Sunday” events, beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at the Marsh Foundation. Following coronation, Cloverbud graduation, style review, and the 4-H awards ceremony will take place. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the hard work of the county 4-H and Jr. Fair youth.

King candidates

Ryan Renner is the son of Dennis and Maria Renner and is a 2024 graduate of Vantage Career Center/ Lincolnview High School. A candidate for King and Dairy Feeder Prince, Ryan is representing Hoaglin Farmers 4-H Club. During his time at school, he was involved in obtaining his CDL through the Construction Equipment Technology program, received his drone pilot license, was a Vantage Junior Rotarian, a member of National Honor Society and Vantage Student Ambassadors, is a Lincolnview FFA alumni, and is Vice President of the Junior Fair Board. Outside of school, Ryan is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and an alter server, and volunteers at the Farm Bureau food tent and Stateline Smackdown Beef Show. He has taken dairy feeders, sheep, and beef to the fair and has also exhibited at the Ohio State Fair.

The second king candidate for 2024 is Steven Smith. The son of Harold and Carol Smith, Steven is a graduate of Vantage Career Center/ Lincolnview High School. While at school, he participated in basketball, track, and was a member of Lincolnview and Vantage FFA. Outside of school, Steven attends Auglaize Chapel Church of God and is treasurer of the Junior Fair Board. While a Jr. Fair member, he takes meat chickens to the fair.

Queen candidates

Kaylea Short, the daughter of Tim Short and Courtney Parkins, is entering her senior year at Crestview High School. A candidate for Queen and Dairy Feeder Princess, she is representing Crestview FFA and 4-H Exchange Club. While in school, Kaylea is a member of the FFA, where she has held officer positions including chaplin and vice-president, and is also a member of FCCLA. Outsider of school, Kaylea volunteers for the Convoy Community Easter egg hunt and Crestview FFA community breakfast. Through her 4-H and FFA club, she has taken several projects to the fair including cooking, scrapbooking, dairy feeders, rabbits, market turkeys, and dairy steers.

Ella Davis is the daughter of Tom and Amber Davis. Entering her senior year at Lincolnview High School, she is involved in cross country, FFA, theater, choir, Lincolnview Service Club, Honor Society, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Outside of school, Ella is a member of the Junior Fair Board, York Commanders 4-H Club, and Ohio City Church of God. Projects Ella has taken during her time at the fair include: market goats, chickens, photography, self-determined, cake decorating, scrapbooking, and sports nutrition. She has held the office of FFA reporter in 2022 and 2023, Junior Fair Board secretary, and 4-H Club secretary. She is representing Lincolnview FFA and York Commanders 4-H Club.

Briann Scudder, a senior at Parkway High School, is the final queen candidate for 2024. The daughter of Joy and Aaron Flum and Kevin and Jill Scudder, she is an active member of the Parkway FFA, where she currently serves as the sentinel. She recently attended the Washington Leadership Conference for FFA where she learned how to better serve her community. In her free time, she volunteers to pack meals for homeless individuals. Briann attends Bridge Community Church in Berne, IN. As an active member of her FFA and 4-H clubs, she enjoys helping younger members with their projects. For the last six years, Briann has taken swine to the fair, representing Barnyard Buddies 4-H club. Within her club, she has held the positions of president, vice-president and treasurer.

Other royalty candidates

Equine and Swine Princess candidate, Alexis Hoaglin, is the daughter of Kayla Hoersten and Adam Hoaglin. A junior at Lincolnview High School, Alexis is involved in FFA, Spanish Club, Community Service Club, and National Honor Society. Outside of school, she is involved in 4-H and Junior Fair Board. She also volunteers for several activities through her church. Representing Lincolnview FFA, Alexis has taken cooking, self-determined, sewing, cake decorating, horse, and swine projects to the fair. This year, she is the Secretary of her FFA chapter and spends a lot of time with fundraisers and attending different CDE’s and conventions.

Korbyn Huse is the son of Jared and Courtney Huse and a candidate for Poultry Prince. He attends Lincolnview High School where he is entering the 10th grade. While at school, Korbyn is involved in FFA, Science Club, Marching Band, and Concert Band. Outside of school, he is a special needs and Sunday School assistant through his church. Representing Hoaglin Farmers 4-H Club, Korbyn has taken steers, chickens, beef feeders, dairy feeders, and black inc projects to the fair. He has held numerous leadership positions throughout his time in Jr. Fair, including Vice President, Treasurer, and was formally the Beef Prince in 2022.

Dairy and Poultry Princess candidate, Eliza Leiendecker is the granddaughter of Tom Leiendecker. She is homeschooled, where she is entering her junior year. Eliza is involved in Grace Adventurer’s Homeschool Co-op and Salt and Light Homeschool Co-op. Outside of school, she participates as a civic theater junior, is a member of Ohio City Church of God, works with Mercer County Food Distribution, and participates in the Optimist Club Oratorical Contest, where she won first place in 2022 and 2023. Eliza is representing Muddy Boots 4-H Club. She takes dairy, poultry, rabbits, beef, and numerous still projects to the fair. She is president of her 4-H club.

Hailey Logan is a candidate for Poultry Princess. The daughter of Jamie Hess, she is entering her sophomore year at Crestview High School. At school, Hailey is involved in marching band, jazz band, serves as a library clerk and a member of the band leadership team. Outside of school, she is a supervisor of Lima Noon Optimists Safety City. Hailey is representing Ohio Challengers 4-H club, through which she has taken ducks, turkeys, chickens, horses, food, health, writing, and leadership projects to the fair. She has held several leadership positions including club reporter, 4-H camp counselor, and a member of the Junior Fair Board.

Breanna Pohlman is the daughter of Zach and Kristina Pohlman and a candidate for Beef and Swine Princess. She is entering her sophomore year at Delphos St. John’s High School. At school she participates in JV football cheer, FFA, and missions society. Outside of school, Breanna volunteers to greet at church, collect offertory, volunteers for 4-H club trash pick-up and works in the shaved ice trailer. She is representing Delphos FFA and Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H club where she has held leadership positions including president, vice president, treasurer, and reporter. She is a member of the Junior Fair Board and has taken swine, beef, horses, goats, turkeys, and chickens to the fair over the years.

Alli Thatcher is a candidate for Dairy Feeder and Sheep Princess. She is the daughter of Shawn and Brenda Thatcher. Alli is a sophomore at Crestview High School where she is involved in softball and FFA. Outside of school she is a Junior Fair Board member. Alli is representing Crestview FFA and has taken beef breeding, dairy feeders, dairy steers, performance sheep, and breeding sheep projects to the fair. She is currently serving as Historian of Crestview FFA.

Braylee Welker is the daughter of Betsy Niese and Logan Welker and is a candidate for Goat Princess. She attends Lincolnview High School where she is entering her junior year. Braylee participates in cheer, track, FFA, yearbook, and service club at Lincolnview. Outside of school, she is a Junior Fair Board member, and volunteer assistant coach for the school’s elementary cheer team. Braylee is representing Lincolnview FFA chapter and has taken rabbits, photography, and goats to the fair.

Project Princess candidate Ryanne Wemer is the daughter of Airica and Ryan Wermer. She attends Lincolnview High School and is entering her sophomore year. At school, Ryanne is involved in FFA and JV cheerleading. Outside school, she stays busy participating as a 4-H Camp Counselor and Junior Fair Board member, and also participates in Lifehouse High School Environment and volunteers in the Lifehouse Kids Environment. She is representing York Commanders 4-H Club and has taken dog still projects to the fair.

Elyssa Renner is the daughter of Dennis and Maria Renner and is a candidate for Dairy Feeder and Sheep Princess. She is a junior at Lincolnview High School where she is active in cross country, track, Lincolnview Service Club and FFA. Outside of school, she serves at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and is a member of the Junior Fair Board. Elyssa is representing Lincolnview FFA and takes dairy feeder and sheep breeding projects to the fair. She currently serves as the report of Lincolnview FFA.

Brooklyn Byrne, a candidate for Swine Princess, is the daughter of Benji and Jenni Byrne. She is a sophomore at Lincolnview High School where she is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, FFA and Spanish Club. Outside of school, Brooklyn attends St. Mary’s Catholic Church and is employed by the Middle Point Ballpark. Through FFA, she takes swine, chickens, and self-determined projects to the fair.

Grace Spieles is a candidate for Project Princess and is the daughter of Mark and Molly Spieles. She is entering her junior year at Van Wert High School, where she is involved in football cheerleading, marching band (in which she serves as field commander), choir, select choir, drama club/theater, student council, Spanish Club, and FCCLA. Outside of school, Grace has participated in dance for the last 15 years at The Dancer by Gina, competition dance, Van Wert Civic Theater in which she has had lead roles, and is a member of First United Methodist Church where she assists in VBS and Christmas Youth Musical. She is representing Clever Clovers 4-H Club and has taken several still projects including pet rabbit, cake decorating, writing, sewing, creative arts, and self-determined. Grace has been a state delegate for numerous projects. In her club, she has been a 4-H Camp Counselor, Cloverbud Camp Facilitator, 4-H Fashion Board member, and a narrator in Fashion Revue Show.

Ella Lamb is the daughter of Dave and Cindy Lamb and is a candidate for Project Princess. She attends Crestview High School, where she is entering her sophomore year. At school, Ella is involved in soccer, basketball, quiz bowl, FFA, Knight Vision Show Choir, and school musicals. Outside of school, she participates in Van Wert Civic Theater. Ella is representing Ohio Challenger and Bunny Hoppers 4-H Club. She has taken pigs, rabbits, leadership, family and consumer science, and STEM projects to the fair. Ella has held several leadership roles including secretary, vice-president, and president of her clubs.

Goat and Rabbit Princess candidate Cassidy Rank, is the daughter of Dave and Patty Rank. She attends Lincolnview High School, where she is a sophomore. Cassidy is involved in Spanish Club, Service Club, FFA, softball, and volleyball. Outside of school, she volunteers at her church’s VBS and helps to lead age groups. She also is a part of Calvary Youth Group and is a Junior Fair Board member. Cassidy is representing Barnyard Buddies 4-H Club and has taken rabbits, goats, and still projects to the fair. She is her 4-H club’s secretary, and is the Lincolnview FFA historian. She also served as a 4-H Camp Counselor.

Gracie Schaadt is the daughter of Dustin and Jamie Schaadt. She is a candidate for Goat and Dairy Feeder Princess. Gracie is a junior at Lincolnview High School where she is involved in FFA and Track. Outside of school, she is active in church and youth group. Gracie is representing Lincolnview FFA and has taken goats and dairy feeder projects to the fair.

Delana Rank is a candidate for Project, Goat, and Rabbit Princess. She is the daughter of Dave and Patty Rank and is a junior at Lincolnview High School. While at school, Delana is a member of the Spanish Club, positivity group, Service Club, FFA, Scholastic Bowl, and volleyball. Outside of school, she is a member of Kingsley Church, participates in VBS, youth group, Junior Fair Board, and is a 4-H Camp Counselor. She is representing Lincolnview FFA and Barnyard Buddies 4-H Club and has taken goats, rabbits, sheep, photography, and vet projects to the fair. Leadership positions Delana has held include FFA student advisor and treasurer, and class vice president.

Ellie Mueller, the daughter of Ryne and Corie Mueller, is a candidate for Swine Princess. She attends Lincolnview High School and is entering her sophomore year. At school, Ellie participates in FFA, concert band, steel band, marching band, and golf. Outside of school, she attends St. John’s Baptist Church of Landeck. She serves at community meals and ran the projector for Masses. Ellie is representing Lincolnview FFA and has taken swine and dairy beef feeder projects to the fair. She is a 4-H Camp Counselor and Junior Fair Board member.

Aiden Kroeger is the son of Dave and Shelley Kroeger and is a candidate for Swine or Poultry Prince. He attends Delphos Jefferson High School, where he is entering his freshman year. Aiden participates in golf, bowling, track, and is the video-recorder for the football team. Outside of school, he is an alter server at Landeck St. John’s. Representing Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H Club, Aiden has taken swine, poultry, woodworking, and self-determined projects to the fair. He has held several leadership positions including safety and recreation leader and community service officer.

