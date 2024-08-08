DCC to issue weekly pot report

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Legal sales of recreational marijuana began on Tuesday and the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control will issue a weekly update regarding sales.

The division already issues a weekly medical marijuana sales report, which includes pounds of plant material, product sales, units of manufactured product, total receipts and more.

The first medical marijuana report was issued on April 30, 2019.

673 pounds of plant material

$5.2 million in product sales

2,544 units of manufactured product

36,796 total receipts

The most recent report, issued August 5, contained more information.

Pounds of Plant Material – 276,305

Units of Manufactured Product – 25,259,829

Total Product Sales – $1,909,691,991

Total Receipts – 16,247,829

Plant Sales Average – $22.21 per 1/10oz

Plant Sales Average – $7.85 per gram

Manufactured Sales Average – $29.46 per unit

The weekly report for recreational marijuana is expected to be similar.

“We anticipate a significant increase in the coming weeks, given the start of non-medical sales,” said Jamie Crawford, Public Information Officer, Ohio Department of Commerce. “However, we expect these numbers to stabilize in the subsequent weeks.”

Ohio voters approved recreational marijuana in November of 2023. 98 dual-use dispensaries around the state were authorized to begin selling it on Tuesday.