Issues to dot the November 5 general election ballot

Wednesday was the deadline to file paperwork for local issues to appear on the November 5 ballot. Van Wert independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Save for the race for U.S. President and a local Ohio House of Representatives race, the November 5 ballot will consist of local issues and one statewide issue.

The deadline to file paperwork for issues to appear on the fall ballot was 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 7. It was also the deadline for candidates in non-partisan races to file, but there will be no such races locally.

A total of 13 local issues will appear on the ballot, but none of them will be in the City of Van Wert. Below is a breakdown of the issues provided by Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections.

Ohio City village voters will decide on a five-year, five mill property tax renewal to provide and maintain fire apparatus for fire protection and EMS services.

Venedocia village voters will see a pair of property tax renewals. One is for five years and 1.4 mills and the other is five years and 0.6 mills. Both are for fire protection.

Voters in the Village of Willshire will decide on three property tax renewals. Two are for current operating expenses, five years and one mill, and five years and two mills. The other issue is five years and two mills for EMS services.

Wren village voters will decide on a five-year, two mill property tax renewal for EMS services, and voters in Hoaglin Township will decide on a three-year, 1.8 mill property tax renewal for fire protection and ambulance and/or medical services.

Pleasant Township voters, excluding Van Wert city, will decide on a three-year, 1.25 mill property tax renewal for fire protection and EMS services.

Washington Township east district voters will see a five-year, 1.8 mill property tax renewal for EMS and fire services, while Washington Township west district voters will decide on a five-year, 1.3 mill levy for EMS and fire protection.

In York Township, excluding the Villages of Elgin and Venedocia, voters will deice on a three-year, 2.1 mill property tax renewal for fire and EMS protection.

Tully Township voters outside of the Village of Convoy will cast ballots on an electric aggregation issue.

A statewide issue concerning re-districting will appear on the ballot as well, but Henderson said state officials don’t have the language ready yet.

Among the limited races on the November 5 ballot – Incumbent State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) will face Democratic challenger Magdalene Markward (D-Van Wert). The two ran in the 2022 general election and Klopfenstein collected nearly 80 percent of the votes.

Incumbent Republican Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum is running unopposed. There will be no city or village council, school board or township trustee races on the November ballot.

The ballot will be bolstered by the U.S. Presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamela Harris.