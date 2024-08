Knights golfers fall at Bluffton

VW independent sports

BLUFFTON — Mathew Dealey was the match medalist for the second time in as many outings, but Crestview (179) fell to Bluffton (168) and Columbus Grove (176) at Bluffton Golf Club on Thursday.

Dealey shot a 37, while Logan Schlemmer fired a 43. Evan Hart (49) and Keenan Smith (50) rounded out the scoring for the Knights, who are scheduled to host Paulding on Monday.