Match medalist!

Lincolnview’s Bosten Bailey was the match medalist at the Edgerton Invitational today. Bailey shot an 83 and the Lancers finished third by three strokes, with a 357. Teammate Chayse Overholt fired an 84, followed by Lucas Grubb (92), Seth Brant (98) and Bennett Kill (101). Pettisville won the team team with a 354 score and Hicksville was the runner-up with a 355. Photo submitted