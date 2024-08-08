ODJFS: SNAP fraud is on the rise

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder is reminding Ohioans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to be extra cautious following ongoing warnings by officials with the U.S. Food and Nutrition Service and the FBI indicating that criminals are targeting SNAP benefit recipients in every state.

“ODJFS takes fraud very seriously, and we are committed to identifying and eliminating fraud in the SNAP program,” Damschroder said. “From increased fraud monitoring efforts to helping SNAP cardholders lock their cards, we’re aggressively working to reduce fraud.”

Criminals have increasingly used a process called “skimming” to steal EBT card numbers. This is when a fraudulent device is placed over a point-of-sale card reader to steal payment card information. When a recipient swipes their card over a compromised device, they are unsuspectingly sharing their card information with criminals.

Tips to avoid skimmer devices:

Do not use card reader if you notice anything unusual.

Pull at the edges of the keypad before swiping your EBT card to ensure there is nothing over the reader.

Notify store staff if you notice anything suspicious with the card reader.

Individuals who have had their SNAP benefits stolen electronically can seek reimbursement by contacting their local County Department of Job and Family Services. From October 1, 2022 to August 2, 2024, ODJFS issued more than $4.2 million in reimbursements to approximately 8,517 Ohioans.