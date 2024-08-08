Paulding Co. tour set for August 17

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Museum will host the Canal Society of Indiana for its fall tour on Saturday, Aug. 17. The theme is “Towpath & Warpath,” following the Wabash & Erie Canal from Antwerp to Junction. The event is open to the public.

Activities get under way with a meeting at 10 a.m. at the museum, followed by a self-guided driving tour. Participants will have the opportunity to tour the museum buildings to learn about local history, view a canal boat bell, dredge scoop and other canal items, and learn more transportation history.

Antwerp was a port on the Wabash & Erie Canal through the northern part of Paulding County during the canal era. Photo submitted

Speakers will include John Nemcik, Defiance Section supervisor of the Buckeye Trail Association, and Jerett Godeke, a director of both the canal society and the museum and author of The Reservoir War, who will speak about the Wabash Canal and the infamous Reservoir War.

The first 50 attendees to sign in on August 17 will receive a special “swag bag” containing gifts. Attendees should bring a sack lunch to be eaten at the museum. Beverages will be provided.

The canal tour will be by car. Guests may caravan with the group or follow the tour route on their own. Carpooling is highly encouraged. Organizers encourage drivers to be prepared with a full tank of gas and wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

Information will be provided for marked sites of interest with a docent at Six Mile Reservoir and at the Junction of the Wabash & Erie and Miami & Erie canals. The tour will follow the prisms of both canals. Sights will include a railroad bridge, Antwerp’s canal prism, Six Mile Reservoir, Paulding Furnace, Junction, Little Flat Rock Creek Culvert and Viall’s Lock. The planned tour events should end by 3 p.m.

Those who have not preregistered may still sign up by emailing jphs45879@yahoo.com or by leaving a message at 419.399.8218, indicating how many will attend. The program and tour are free to museum members and canal society members. For non-members, admission is $15 per person.

More information is available online at https://indcanal.org. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding.