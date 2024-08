Stripe Rd. fire…

Fire departments from Scott, Convoy, Middle Point, Grover Hill and Van Wert were summoned to this house fire in the 6200 block of Stripe Road, just off of U.S. 224 shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Flames were visible when emergency crews arrived at the scene. The house sustained heavy damage. No injuries were reported but pets inside the home reportedly perished. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent