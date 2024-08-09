What a difference a few weeks makes. Friday night’s weather was perfect for Main Street Van Wert’s Block Party, which was originally scheduled for late June but was postponed due to excessive heat. Hundreds of people flocked downtown for Friday night’s event, which included food trucks, a classic car show and much more. It also included the finale of the Feel Good Friday concert series at Fountain Park, featuring Kaitlyn Schmit & Friends. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent