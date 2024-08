Crestview game pushed back one day

VW independent sports

CONVOY — There’s been a slight change to Crestview’s 2024 regular season varsity football schedule.

According to the Crestview High School athletic department, due to a shortage of officials, the October 4 home football game vs. Bluffton has been moved to Saturday, October 5. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. that night.