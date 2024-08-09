DCC: be responsible if using pot

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — With the start of non-medical cannabis sales in Ohio on August 6, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Cannabis Control is urging all Ohioans over the age of 21 to be responsible and safe if they make the choice to use cannabis products.

“Responsible cannabis use is not just about personal safety, but the safety of Ohio communities and all who call them home,” said Sherry Maxfield, Director of the Department of Commerce. “Some individuals may not fully understand the unique impact these products may have on them. Regardless of whether it’s cannabis or alcohol, Ohioans should always be aware of their own personal limits and the impact their use may have on others.”

To ensure the safety and responsible use of cannabis, the Division of Cannabis Control recommends the following:

Consult a Physician: The Division urges individuals new to cannabis to speak with a doctor before using those products.

The Division urges individuals new to cannabis to speak with a doctor before using those products. Don’t Mix: Avoid using cannabis and alcohol at the same time since you may not understand how your body will react to one or both substances when consumed together.

Avoid using cannabis and alcohol at the same time since you may not understand how your body will react to one or both substances when consumed together. Safe Storage: Always keep cannabis products in child-resistant packaging and store them in a safe or lockbox to prevent access by children and pets.

Always keep cannabis products in child-resistant packaging and store them in a safe or lockbox to prevent access by children and pets. Don’t Use if Driving or Planning to Drive: Driving under the influence of marijuana is both illegal and dangerous, posing significant risks to everyone on the road. Individuals can be charged with DUI and face the same penalties as those driving under the influence of alcohol.

Driving under the influence of marijuana is both illegal and dangerous, posing significant risks to everyone on the road. Individuals can be charged with DUI and face the same penalties as those driving under the influence of alcohol. Don’t Use in Public: The initiated statute passed by voters that took effect in December 2023 states that a non-medical cannabis consumer who uses non-medical cannabis in a public area is guilty of a minor misdemeanor. Additionally, Ohio’s law prohibiting smoking or vaping in public indoor spaces applies to smoking marijuana as well.

The initiated statute passed by voters that took effect in December 2023 states that a non-medical cannabis consumer who uses non-medical cannabis in a public area is guilty of a minor misdemeanor. Additionally, Ohio’s law prohibiting smoking or vaping in public indoor spaces applies to smoking marijuana as well. Use Is Discouraged for Individuals Under 25: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, developing brains, such as those in young adults, are especially susceptible to the harmful effects of cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) because the brain continues to develop until the age of 25.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, impaired driving was a factor in 58 percent of all fatal crashes in 2023, with drug-impaired driving involved in 44 percent of those fatal crashes.

“Protecting the safety of those who travel on Ohio’s roadways is always a priority for the Ohio State Highway Patrol,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Impaired driving significantly contributes to preventable crashes and tragedies, and drug-impaired driving has continued to increase on Ohio’s roadways. Our troopers are dedicated to addressing this issue and ensuring safer travels for everyone.”

While overall fatal crashes decreased by three percent from 2022 to 2023, drug-impaired driving in fatal crashes increased by fouir percent. Notably, over one in five impaired driving arrests made by state troopers last year involved drivers impaired by marijuana and/or another drug. In 2023, Ohio state troopers made 3,319 drug-impaired driving arrests, including 739 marijuana-impaired arrests.