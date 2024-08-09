Latest production a big success

The Van Wert Civic Theatre’s latest production, Urinetown, was a satirical musical that delivered a thought-provoking, entertaining experience for audiences of all ages. The show, which ran from August 2-4, was a resounding success, showcasing the exceptional talents of the Adolescent and Young Adult Theatre and the dedication of its production team.

Cast highlights

The cast and crew of Urinetown. Photo submitted

Bobby Strong: Nick Long’s portrayal of the idealistic hero was both powerful and heartfelt, capturing the character’s struggle for justice.

Hope Cladwell: Sawyer Holbrook brought innocence and strength to the role of Hope, perfectly complementing Nick Long’s Bobby.

Little Sally: Abbie Mengerink’s performance as Little Sally was charming and engaging, providing much of the show’s comic relief.

Officer Lockstock: Marcus Freewalt delivered a commanding performance as Officer Lockstock, narrating the story with a mix of humor and authority.

Officer Barrel: Evan Joseph’s portrayal of Officer Barrel was both menacing and amusing, adding depth to the law enforcement duo.

Penelope Pennywise: Emily Gehle’s strong vocals and dynamic presence made her a standout as the tough yet sympathetic Pennywise.

Mr. Cladwell: Carson Caprella excelled as the conniving villain, bringing a sense of gravitas to the role of the corrupt company owner.

Supporting cast members also delivered noteworthy performances, including Hunter Meiring (Ms. McQueen), Cheyenne Linton (Little Becky Two Shoes), Doug Long (Hot Blades Harry), Landon Adams (Senator Fipp), Alivia Hines (Josephine Strong), Finley Foehl (Old Man Strong), Meah Johnson (Soupy Sue), Reese Horstman (Tiny Tom), Hadley Goins (Robby the Stockfish), Ella Lamb (Billy Boy Bill), Maddy Lamb (Dr. Billeaux), and Emily Ayers (Ms. Millennium). The ensemble, featuring Noelle Prine, Alyssa Wells, Beth Garrett, Alyssa Taylor, Jaxyn Hogan, and Gabby Thomas, added vibrancy and energy to the production.

The success of Urinetown can be attributed to the talented production team. Directed by Alyssa Taylor, with musical direction by Perri Webb and choreography by Emily Gehle, the show was a seamless blend of music, movement, and storytelling. Their vision brought this unique musical to life, captivating the audience from start to finish.

The production was sponsored by Gehle Transport, whose support was instrumental in bringing Urinetown to the Van Wert Civic Theatre stage.

The Van Wert Civic Theatre looks ahead to the start of their 2024-2025 season and are thrilled to present “The World Goes Round,” a musical revue celebrating the songs of Kander and Ebb, directed by Jerry Zimmerman. Performances will take place on September 19, 20, 21, 22*, 26, 27, 28, and 29*, 2024, with curtain times at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on Sundays at 2 p.m.

The production will feature a collection of songs from the celebrated Broadway team, known for their work on classics such as “Chicago” and “Cabaret.” Audiences can expect an evening of vibrant music, engaging performances, and unforgettable moments.

Tickets will go on sale on September 12 and can be purchased at vwct.org.