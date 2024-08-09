Lights, camera, action!

Wild Willy himself – Will Gamble – is shown being filmed for an upcoming episode of America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) Roadshow. The show brings attention to local independently owned restaurants. Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are selected based on their customer reviews, menu items, social media presence, and level of involvement with their community. During Wednesday’s filming, popular dishes were highlighted and Gamble was interviewed about the popular Van Wert eatery’s place in the community. Once the episode fully produced, a premiere date will be announced on Facebook page and the episode will be featured extensively on America’s Best Restaurants’ website and on social media channels. Photo provided