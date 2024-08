Street closing for necessary repairs

VW independent staff

A portion of N. Washington St., near Third St. in Van Wert will be closed for 24 hours, until 7 a.m. Sunday to repair severe damage caused by last Friday’s water line break. During repairs, N. Washington St. will be closed from Gleason Ave. to Third St and traffic will be detoured via U.S. 30 to U.S. 224 to Van Wert-Decatur Rd., back to U.S. 127.