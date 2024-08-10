Donations sought for fire victims

Submitted information

On Thursday, August 8, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Scott Fire Department for a house fire. CERT is working to raise support for the families. After meeting with the family it is determined that clothing, and monetary donations are needed.

Please include the following case number with your donation to ensure it is distributed to the correct family:

Case #6195

Adult Male: Pants (34×34), Shirts (XL), Footwear (11)

Adult Male: Pants (34×32), Shirts (XL), Footwear (10)

Adult Female: Pants (8-10), Shirts (XL), Footwear (9)

Adult Female: Pants (14-16), Shirts (XL), Footwear (10)

Adult Female: Pants (0 Jeans, SM Pants), Shirts (M), Footwear (7.5)



Donations for the fire victims should be taken to the following locations based on the contents:

Clothing items:

Trinity Global Methodist Church

220 S. Walnut St.

Van Wert

Business Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday



Larger appliances and furniture:

Trinity Friends Church

605 N. Franklin St.

Van Wert

Business Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.



Donations will be collected until Thursday, August 15. Do not take any donations to the Salvation Army.



Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please include the Case #6195 in the memo.



Donations can also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org and include the Case #6195 in the Donation Note.



Anyone with questions should contact the Van Wert County EMA office at 419.238.1300.