Info needed after games, matches

VW independent sports

Win or lose, all local fall sports coaches are reminded that after each game or event to send scores, scorebook pages, statistics and/or any other relevant information to sports@thevwindependent.com. Screenshots of the information are also accepted at 419.681.2130.

Sending the information, or having an assistant coach, team manager or other team representative send it helps the VW independent provide the best possible coverage of local fall sports athletes on our Sports page.