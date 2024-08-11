Lincolnview unveils newest part of renovation project

The Lancer Learning Lab at Lincolnview Elemenatary is a big part of the district’s renovation project. Photos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A local school project that was first suggested five years ago is now complete.

Officials with the Lincolnview Local Schools held a grand opening dedication celebration on Sunday for the elementary school’s new special education suite and media center/STEM labs.

“In the special education suite there are two new classrooms, a new sensory room, a new conference room, new storage space, new restroom and a new special education office,” Superintendent Jeff Snyder told those in attendance. “We’ve also constructed two 1,000 square foot areas for our STEM labs for science and technology, engineering and math. Starting this school year, all K-6 students will have a rotation throughout the week in the STEM lab.”

The special education suite and media center/STEM labs were Phase II of the district’s building and renovation project. Last year, work was completed on a renovated elementary office with a safer, more secure entrance, renovated classrooms, an additional kindergarten classroom, which previously housed the school library, and relocation of the nurse’s room and restrooms. The first phase of the project also included renovations to the elementary cafeteria, including new lighting and flooring, monitors and more.

All told the total project, which was first discussed in 2019, but was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, spans 10,000 square feet. The total cost was approximately $5 million, including Phase II, which was about $3.8 million.

“We are so blessed to be good stewards of our district’s money, from our board to our treasurers,” Snyder said. “The special part is we didn’t ask our community for any more tax dollars to build this facility. We were able to do it with the actual budget we had in place, which is unheard of in districts throughout the state of Ohio.”

In addition, Snyder lauded the school board for meeting many times to discuss the project, along with Principal Nita Meyer.

The celebration also featured brief remarks from Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock, Board President Eric Germann, a special video presentation, music by the Lincolnview steel drum band and regular band, along with the presentation of a special gift from U.S. Representative Bob Latta – a U.S. flag that once flew over the Capitol Building.

After the celebration, an open house was held for district residents to see the finished results firsthand.

The first day of school for Lincolnview students is Wednesday, August 14.