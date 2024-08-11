Local Land Bank receives state award

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) is one of several dozen recipients of state support to help clean up and redevelop hazardous brownfield sites.

The VWCLRC has been awarded $66,605 for the environmental assessment of a former reservoir site at the corner of Anderson Ave. and Blaine Street in Van Wert. The property, now owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, has a history of various uses, including a stone and cement dumping site, a borrow pit, and a railroad reservoir. Historic maps indicate the presence of buildings for painting and car painting, as well as the Cincinnati Northern Railroad shops and roundhouse.

The assessment will include a Phase I ESA, VAP Phase I, and Phase II ESA to identify any environmental concerns, including potential USTs and unknown fill materials. The goal is to transform the site into green space suitable for future housing development. The project is expected to create 20 new jobs through subsequent redevelopment.