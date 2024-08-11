New ESC employees…

The Western Buckeye ESC recently held its staff back-to-school breakfast and orientation meeting for new employees. Pictured below are the employees that were able to attend the new staff orientation meeting: Front row (left to right): Kirsten Hauter, physical therapy assistant; Mary Smith, paraprofessional; Donna Geyer, aide; Jill Jackson, aide; Kendra Spieth, aide; Suzanne Zartman, aide; Tyler Hines, intervention specialist. Back row (left to right): Faith Meraz, special education consultant; Claire McClure, intervention specialist; Tammy Nouza, intervention specialist; Ed Stuart, CTE instructor; Tamara Castle, aide; Tametha Kosch, ESL tutor; Danielle Yoder, intervention specialist; Rachel Wiechart, paraprofessional, and Maddy Prindle, intervention specialist. Photo submitted