VWHS announces new cell phone policy

VW independent staff/submitted information

Effective August 20, Van Wert High School will begin enforcing the new student technology policy for the 2024/2025 school year.

Van Wert High School will allow students to bring their Personal Communication Devices (PCDs), including personal laptops, tablets, iPads, smart watches, cell phones and earbuds/headphones into the building during the school day. However, PCDs should be powered off and secured in students’ assigned academic lockers.

Students may use PCDs and other portable electronic devices in the

building during the following designated times within the guidelines listed below:

Before school, until the bell rings at 7:55 a.m.

After school, when the bell rings at 2:38 p.m.

During their lunch periods, only while in the cafeteria (commons).

In a teacher’s classroom, if instructed by the teacher and approved by the administration.

In case of an emergency, parents/guardians may reach student by calling the high school office at 419.238.3350. All high school classrooms have phones\ which can be used to contact students through the office during emergencies.