Annual Day of Caring details announced

Submitted information

The 26th annual Vantage United Way Day of Caring has been set. For 26 years, the United Way has run one of the biggest food drives of the year, and Vantage Career Center has been such a vital part of the Day of Caring that last year it was renamed the Vantage Day of Caring.

The event is set for September 27-29. Food barrels will be placed at many industries, businesses, and schools throughout town the second week of September. The public will be able to donate anytime until Friday, September 27, when the barrels are picked up. Sorting will then take place at Vantage Career Center. A collaboration will take place between local organizations and food will be disbursed between the Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and the Van Wert Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry.

The United Way will also have its annual “Stuff the Truck” event at Walmart and Chief Supermarket from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29. Top-needed pantry items will be collected from customers at the entrance doors with assistance provided by Vantage students. Some people will shop for these items and others will make cash donations.

The annual Red Cross blood drive will be held at Trinity Friends Church from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, September 27th as well. The Red Cross is partnering with Vantage Career Center again this year.