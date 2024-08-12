Auditions scheduled for murder-mystery

Submitted information

Off Stage Productions will be holding auditions for “As Long as We Both Shall Live”, a two-act comedic murder mystery written by Sean Grennan, on Tuesday, September 3, and Wednesday, Sept 4. Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. both nights at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert. Performance dates will be Oct. 18,19, 20, 25, 26 and 27.

No prior acting experience is required to audition. If coming to auditions, enter at door No. 7. Director Dan Bulau is looking to cast two women and three men for this show.

Synopsis: Quirky genius Addison Ashe has finally met a man who can keep up with her — the wealthy and charming Jamie Wilcox. But marrying Jamie means wrangling with his disapproving mother, as well as her favorite over-the-top wedding planner, Raul. When Raul is poisoned at the rehearsal dinner, tensions between the clever bride and her mother-in-law to be go from heated to full-on inferno when Mrs. Wilcox points to Addison as the killer. Can Addison solve the case before sashaying down the aisle, or is she in for a honeymoon behind bars?

For more information or to request a copy of a script to read prior to auditions, call or text 419.605.2634 or message Off Stage Productions on Facebook.