Cougar tennis falls, golf team wins

VW independent sports

Tennis

Lima Central Catholic 4 Van Wert 1

Van Wert’s second doubles team of Leia Hoersten and Brooke Young swept to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Lima Central Catholic’s Mataya Lewis and Jessica Bluebaugh, but the Thunderbirds defeated Van Wert 4-1 on Monday.

At first singles, LCC’s Claire Janowski defeated Mandy Burenga 6-4, 6-4 and at second singles, Alexa Heffner topped Sophie Gearhart 6-4, 6-1. Third singles went to LCC’s Maria Pignataro, 6-2, 6-0, over Lauren Gearhart. At first doubles, Jillian Terrill and Lucy Bensinger prevailed over Van Wert’s Lillie Mull and Carolina Zappa 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Van Wert will host Lehman Catholic at 4:30 p.m. today.

Golf

Van Wert 161 Wayne Trace 169

On a great evening for golf, Van Wert took on the Wayne Trace Raiders at Willow Bend Monday in the first home match of the season for the Cougars.

Led by Hayden Dowler, who shot a personal best 38 and earned runner-up match medalist honors, Van Wert posted a 161-169 win. Keaton Foster was one stroke behind Dowler with a 39, Griff McCracken carded a 40 and Carter Wright rounded out the scoring with a 44.

The match medalist was Wayne Trace’s Kyle Sutton, who shot a 36.

Van Wert junior varsity golfers were also victorious, 191-211. The match medalist was Zach Stoller, with a fine round of 42, followed by Alex Benner’s 47 and scores of 51 each by Clayton Fast and Noah Krites respectively.

Van Wert (1-0) and will play Elida at home on Thursday.