Local FOP Lodge food drive starts today

VW independent staff

A reminder that a food drive sponsored by Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 62 is now underway and will run through September 14.

Collection barrels are located at the Van Wert Sheriffs Office, Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert Highway Patrol Post 81 and Van Wert VFW Post 5803.

Food items needed are canned or boxed nonperishable food, such as canned meat; peanut butter; canned fruit and vegetables; cereal; canned pasta, and sealed, boxed or bagged dry goods.

All food collected will be donated to First United Methodist Church’s food bank in Van Wert.