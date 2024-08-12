Random Thoughts: random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts includes a request for thoughts and prayers for an area team, along with preseason polls, an unusual position switch, the Olympics, Wiffleball and a mess in Cleveland.

Cale Wenning

Please keep Cale Wenning in your thoughts and prayers. The Coldwater High School student is currently in a medically induced coma while he tries to cover from severe injuries suffered in a weekend electric bicycle accident.

Updates are being posted regularly on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Polls

It didn’t take long at all – some people are upset over the VW independent’s annual preseason WBL and NWC football polls. Just remember folks – the point of the poll is to rank teams on the expected order of finish, not which team you or I want to finish first.

Best of luck to all area high school football teams this fall.

Position switch

Here’s a football position switch you don’t hear about often – offensive line to quarterback. It’s happening at Antwerp and the player’s name is Derek Hines, who saw action up front last season, but will now take snaps.

I’ve only heard of something like this once before – has anyone else?

Olympics

I have to admit – I’m a little sad the Olympics are over. As the days went on I found myself getting more and more into each of the games and events. My wife and I were watching one of the hurdle events and she felt bad for a runner who finished last by a very wide margin. My response – “she’s still an Olympian.” Think about it – where else can you finish dead last and still be considered one of the very best in the world?

Wiffleball

It’s the weekend that tiny Wren (population 165) becomes the Wiffleball Capital of the World. Good luck to all of the teams involved in this weekend’s tournament.

Cleveland stadium mess

A real mess is shaping up in Cleveland.

If you haven’t heard, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is angling for a new domed stadium in the suburb of Brook Park. Of course, the official word is that he and the organization are “exploring all options, including renovations to the existing lakefront stadium” but it’s pretty apparent he wants a new one.

He’s had renderings done of a proposed stadium, bought a massive chunk of land in Brook Park, etc. You don’t do those things when you’re planning to stay where you’re at.

As a lifelong Browns fan, I’ll admit I’m a bit torn. I’ve only known the stadium (the old Municipal Stadium and the current stadium) to be on the lakefront. I like the idea of football there in December and someone like Miami or San Diego having to play in those conditions. I feel like football in Cleveland should be outdoors.

On the other hand, a domed stadium would probably appeal to more fans and quite honestly, lakefront property is premium property and could be used for other development purposes. The question is – would Cleveland leaders actually do it or would it sit vacant for 20 years or longer?

There’s another twist – Cuyahoga County leaders have come out against the plan, but that could be lip service for now.

Something tells me if the Haslams want a new $4 billion dome, they’ll get it.

As always, if you have comments or questions on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.