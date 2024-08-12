State gas prices up, but down nationally

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio rose late last week to the tune of 7.1 cents per gallon to an average of $3.50 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 19.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 12.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.72 per gallon – the lowest level since January, 2022, over 900 days ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.99 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon. In Van Wert, gas prices on Monday ranged from $3.30 to $3.59.

At Sunoco on N. Washington St., gas was $3.49 Monday night, just under the statewide average. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

While pump prices increased in Ohio, the national average price of gasoline fell 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, to an average of $3.41 per gallon. The national average is down 11.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“As long as we can avoid a major hurricane threatening refineries in the Gulf region, I believe we could see declines continue into this week, with the national average potentially dipping to its lowest level of the summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, should economic data come in better than expected, there still could be a short-lived rally. While some states may also see gas prices rise to routine price cycling, primarily in the Great Lakes and Florida, prices across the board remain lower in every state compared to a year ago.”



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

August 12, 2023: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

August 12, 2022: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.94/g)

August 12, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

August 12, 2020: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 12, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

August 12, 2018: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

August 12, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

August 12, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 12, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 12, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)



