VWHS Class of 1979 to hold reunion

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1979 will hold its 45th class reunion this October during Van Wert’s homecoming weekend. Festivities begin Friday, October 11, with an informal gathering at The Edition and attendance at the football game. On Saturday, October 12, the class will meet at Elks Lodge 1197 at 7 p.m.

Class members are encouraged to visit the class Facebook page (VWHS Class of 1979) or the website (Van Wert High School Class Of 1979, Van Wert, OH (classcreator.com) for additional details and to register for these events.