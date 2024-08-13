Bluey’s Big Play tickets going fast

By Quincy Thompson

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is gearing up for fall as the successful Feel Good Friday concerts concluded last week for the summer of 2024. We return to the Niswonger for our first show back in house on Tuesday, September 17. to Bluey’s Big Play. We have approximately 100 tickets left to Bluey’s Big Play, which is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series.

The animated series that has captured the hearts of kids and families everywhere will bring its energetic and heartwarming stories to life on our stage. This is a must-see event for fans of all ages, offering an unforgettable experience that combines laughter, learning, and family fun.

The excitement surrounding this show is a testament to Bluey’s incredible popularity, and tickets have been flying off the shelves, with already over 1,000 sold for this event. If you haven’t secured your spot yet, don’t delay—this is your chance to be part of a phenomenon.

A limited number of tickets remain for the September 17 presentation of Bluey’s Big Play. Photos submitted

“Welcoming back the Fall season with a family show like Bluey, that we know will sell out, has us energized and ready to lift the curtain, said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director. “As Bandit says ‘We’re going on a holiday! All the way to the backyard!’ and that is true! We know the Niswonger is in your backyard and we can’t wait to see you there.”

As we kick off what promises to be an extraordinary fall season at the Niswonger, we can’t wait to welcome you to the show. Join us for a night of joy, creativity, and pure entertainment. Tickets start at the low price of only $29. Bluey’s Big Play run time is approximately 50 minutes. There is no intermission. A VIP experience is available for purchase including a seat in the front five rows of the orchestra sections. Perks include VIP seating, a VIP Concierge Desk, exclusive Bluey VIP lanyard, exclusive Bluey VIP gift (for children), and an exclusive photo opportunity per ticket-buying group.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday– Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.