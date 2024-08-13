Archie B. Shrum

Archie B. Shrum, 88, of Van Wert, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 13, 2024, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 30, 1936, in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, the son of Orville and Bessie (Beason) Shrum. On August 18, 1956, he married the former Jacquelyn S. Geisman. She preceded him in death on August 30, 2021.

Archie retired from the Lima Tank Plant after many years of service. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, in Van Wert, and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1320, in Van Wert. Archie was a veteran of the Army National Guard.

Archie is survived by his children, David E. (Michelle) Shrum of Delaware, Ohio, Susan L. (Randy) Heppeard of Van Wert and Marilyn A. (James) Tomlinson of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and four sisters, Mary Emma, Martha Bell, Anna and Georgia.

In addition to his wife, Jacquelyn S. Shrum, Archie was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, John, Chester, Orville, Harold and Floyd, and four sisters, Violet, Grace, Bertha and Wavie.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Thomas Chamberlain, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice.

