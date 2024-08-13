Carol E. Leathers

Carol E. Leathers, 88, of Van Wert, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 12, 2024.

She was born on February 21, 1936, in Van Wert, to Poe and Grace (Smith) Doner, who both preceded her in death. On October 9, 1965, Carol married the love of her life, John Leathers, who passed away on May 31, 1989.

A proud graduate of Van Wert High School, Carol was a dedicated bookkeeper for Thomas Edison Center. Prior to her time at Thomas Edison, she had worked in the payroll department at Borden Dairy. Carol was also a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Van Wert.

Devoted to her family, Carol is survived by her loving children, Craig Leathers of Redlands California, Marcy Leathers of Van Wert, and Stacy Leathers of Memphis, Tennessee. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those who were fortunate enough to have known her throughout her life.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her sisters and their spouses, Betty (Richard) Learned and Marilyn (Omar) Steward.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 19, at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, with Pastor Christian Taylor presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to CHP Home Care & Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to CHP Home Care & Hospice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.