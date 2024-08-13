Food donation drive coming to the fair

VW independent staff/submitted information

Farm Credit Mid-America and the Van Wert County Fair have announced the return of Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer. This friendly competition, presented by Farm Credit Mid-America and sponsored by Rural 1st, helps junior fairs raise food donations for local food banks across Ohio.

Between August 27-September 2, local community members are invited to bring non-perishable food items to the Van Wert County Fair. Look for Stock the Trailer signage at the fair for locations to donate.

At the end of the fair, the total weight of all donations will be calculated, with first, second and third-place prizes of $5,000, $3,500 and $1,500 awarded to the fairs that raise the most food throughout the summer. Each participating county fair will receive $500. All prize money awarded supports local junior fair activities, including attending statewide junior fair conferences, investing in new technologies, and in some cases, purchasing additional items for donation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Van Wert County Fair for Stock the Trailer,” said Scott LaGuire, regional vice president for Farm Credit Mid-America. “This initiative not only helps those in need within our communities but also fosters a sense of teamwork and giving back among our local junior fairs. We look forward to seeing the impact we can make together in 2024.”

The Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer campaign is now in its fourth year.