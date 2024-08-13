Prep roundup: tennis, golf, soccer

VW independent sports

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Lehman Catholic 1

The Lady Cougars notched their first win of the season with a 4-1 home win over Lehman Catholic on Tuesday.

Mandy Burenga won at first singles, posting a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Charlotte Spaide, while Sophie Gearhart defeated Brooklyn Fortkamp at second singles, 6-0, 6-1. Lauren Gearhart won at third singles after Lehman Catholic conceded the match due to an injury.

In a hard fought match, Van Wert’s second doubles team of Leia Hoersten and Brooke Young topped Dublin Cooper and Kali Pleasant 7-5, 6-4. Lehman Catholic’s lone win came at first doubles, where Eliza Westerheide and Kyla McGinnis beat Lillie Mull and Carolina Zappa 6-4, 6-1.

Van Wert will host Ayersville on Thursday.

Girls golf

Ottawa-Glandorf 238 Lincolnview 257

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Sophia Carrea earned match medalist honors after shooting a 52, and the Titans defeated Lincolnview 238-257 at Pike Run Golf Club on Tuesday.

Lincolnview was led by Eme Renner, who shot a 59. She was followed by Lindsey Hatcher (62), Grace Custer (66) and Lilly Holdgreve (79).

The Lady Lancers will host Antwerp and Edgerton at Willow Bend on Monday.

Girls soccer

Crestview 11 Van Wert 0

CONVOY — In a scrimmage, Crestview led 7-0 at halftime and went on to defeat Van Wert 11-0 on Tuesday.