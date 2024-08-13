Special fundraiser…

The 4-H Exchange Club’s own Alex Short (front left) and Shooter Springer of the Ohio Challengers had an idea. They took the 4-H shaved ice stand to Convoy Days with the help of 4-H Exchange club advisor and Alex’s mom Joy Short. Alex wanted to raise more money for the Jr. Fair Hog barn restoration. Alex, along with her other Exchange club member (in picture) already had given Jr. fair money for the hog barn restoration. Photo submitted