Freak accident occurs on Ohio 118

VW independent staff

OHIO CITY — An Ohio City motorcyclist escaped serious harm when he was struck by a tire Tuesday night.

The mishap occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. According to Sgt. Joshua Mears, Assistant Commander of the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joseph Puckett, 55, of Wapakoneta, was southbound on Ohio 118 when the vehicle lost its left front tire. The tire went into the northbound lane and was struck by a 2004 Honda VTX1300 driven by Nicklis Reigle, 36, of Ohio City.

Reigle was transported by Ohio City EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Sgt. Mears said no charges will be filed because Puckett was in the process of pulling over when the tire came off the vehicle.