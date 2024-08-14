Lima man among defendants in court

VW independent staff

A handful of hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Thursday, August 8, and Tuesday, August 13. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings. The murder trial of Larry Andrus Jr., 48, was scheduled to take place August 12-14, but it was postponed. New trial dates have not been established yet.

Nathan Stephens, 19, of Lima, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Bond was then modified to a surety bond with electronic house arrest and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 3 p.m. September 4. His bond was previously set at $100,000. Stephens is charged with two counts of kidnapping, both first degree felonies; an additional count of kidnapping, a second degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, both third degree felonies.

During an arraignment hearing, Dontrall Smith, 29, of Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. September 4.

In a separate and unrelated hearing, Ken Clune Jr., 18, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 28 days of electronic house arrest with a curfew, and 30 days in jail at a later date for theft, a fifth degree felony. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay restitution, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Shawn Thomas, 39, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.