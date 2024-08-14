Van Wert to host Crestview on Friday

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert will host its annual football scrimmage against Crestview at 6 p.m. Friday, August 16. Admission to the scrimmage is free, however, there will be some restrictions at Eggerss Stadium due to ongoing work of Phase II of the stadium renovation project. Work should be complete for the August 23 regular season opener against Bryan.

There will be some restrictions at Eggerss Stadium during this Friday’s Van Wert-Crestview scrimmage. VWCS photo

Parking Information

Closed areas: the parking Lot on Crawford St. leading to the main entrance will be closed.

Alternative parking: weather permitting, parking will be available on the grass between the south end zone and Crawford St.

Entrance information

Spectators can enter and exit through the gate just east of the closed main parking lot entrance (gate pictured above).

The traditional morthwest end of the stadium entrance will be open.

The Jefferson St. entrance will be open.

Event details

Admission is free and the scrimmage will begin at 6 p.m.

All concessions will be in the south end zone in the tent area.

Cheerleaders will be holding a 50/50 raffle for a local family who had a house fire.

There will be no sound system for the scrimmage.

Additional safety information