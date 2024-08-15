Knights compete in NWC quad match

VW independent sports

HARROD — At the Colonial Golfers Club on Thursday, Crestview and Columbus Grove each shot a 176 in an NWC quad match with Allen East and Delphos Jefferson. The Bulldogs won the sixth man tiebreaker, as Isaac Barto carded a 52, while Crestview’s Kash Lichtensteiger shot a 59.

Allen East finished with a 182 and had the match medalist, Levi Clum, who shot a 35, and Delphos Jefferson finished with a 212.

Mathew Dealey led the Knights with a 37, followed by Ayden Hyitt and Logan Schlemmer (46), and Keenan Smith (47). Delphos Jefferson was led by Mason Wiltsie, who fired a 47.

The Knights are slated to host Antwerp at Hickory Sticks on Monday.