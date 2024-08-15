McCracken earns honor…

The Van Wert Cougars successfully opened the Western Buckeye League portion of their schedule at Willow Bend on Thursday. Led by Griff McCracken, the Cougars enjoyed a 19-stroke victory, 156-175, over the Bulldogs. McCracken was the match medalist after firing an excellent round of 38. Hayden Dowler and Keaton Foster each shot a 39 and Sam Houg was right behind with a 40. In addition, Brock Stoller shot a 45 and Zach Stoller a 48. The Cougars are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the WBL. They’ll return to action on Monday at Hidden Creak Golf Club as they take on the Bath Wildcats. Photo courtesy of Mike Hernandez