The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

McCracken earns honor…

The Van Wert Cougars successfully opened the Western Buckeye League portion of their schedule at Willow Bend on Thursday. Led by Griff McCracken, the Cougars enjoyed a 19-stroke victory, 156-175, over the Bulldogs. McCracken was the match medalist after firing an excellent round of 38. Hayden Dowler and Keaton Foster each shot a 39 and Sam Houg was right behind with a 40. In addition, Brock Stoller shot a 45 and Zach Stoller a 48. The Cougars are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the WBL. They’ll return to action on Monday at Hidden Creak Golf Club as they take on the Bath Wildcats. Photo courtesy of Mike Hernandez

