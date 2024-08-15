Several hundred citations issued

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on move over enforcement. During the recent project, 511 motorists in Ohio were issued citations for move over violations. Collectively, troopers from the five states cited 1,134 violators during the enforcement effort.

The high-visibility enforcement effort included the Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and OSHP.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.