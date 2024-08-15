Shannon St. fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 700 block of S. Shannon St., at the intersection of Liberty St. at approximately 5:15 p.m. Thursday, after heavy smoke was spotted coming from the structure. A fire had started after the residents of the home had been burning weeds in the sidewalks and around the flower beds when the fire had spread to the corner of the house. The blaze was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County CERT were also at the scene. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent