Wren ready for homecoming celebration and wiffleball

For the 32nd time, Wrenway Park will help Wren become the “Wiffleball Capital of Ohio.” VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

WREN — The third weekend of August means one thing in Wren. The tiny village (population 165) will swell in size and will become the “Wiffleball Capital of Ohio.” However, the annual wiffleball tournament at cleverly named Wrenway Park is just one of many events on the 2024 Wren Homecoming schedule.

Things will begin with a community worship service led by Pleasant View Church at Moser Park at 6:30 p.m. tonight, along with the Food Shack from 5:30-8 p.m.

Friday’s attractions will include the 26th annual Wren Cruise-In car show from 5:30-8 p.m., featuring trophies for Mayor’s Choice, Firemen’s Choice and People’s Choice winners; the Little Miss and Mr. Wiffleball pageant at 6:30 at Moser Park; a burnout for car show participants at 8 p.m.; an inflatable race at 9:20 p.m., and music by the Shifferly Road Band from 9:30 to midnight.

The 32nd annual wiffleball tournament opening ceremony will be held at 5:50 p.m. Friday. Longtime Wren resident Marlin “Squeak” Medaugh, who has been active in the community for decades, will throw out this year’s ceremonial first pitch, followed by the official first pitch at 6 p.m at Wrenway Park. Four games will be played on Friday night. Led by the defending champion Eager Beavers, 16 teams are competing for the coveted championship (see list of teams below).

The annual Wren Fire & EMS Pancake and Sausage Breakfast will start things off from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the Wren Fire Department. Beverage garden will open at 8 a.m. and the tournament will resume promptly at 8:30 a.m. with four more games. The Little Miss Wiffleball announcement will be made at 11:50 a.m. Other offerings on Saturday will include rib contest winners at 12 p.m., followed by a champions ribs auction; an egg toss at 1 p.m.; a pie eating contest at 2 p.m.; summer ball awards at Moser Park at 2 p.m.; the annual homecoming parade at 4 p.m.; the Jr. wiffleball championship at 5 p.m.; reverse raffles at 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and the finale – the wiffleball championship game at 9:45 p.m.

For the 4 p.m. parade (lineup at 3 p.m.), no parking will be allowed on Ohio 49 or E. Jackson St. after 11 a.m. Saturday. In addition, no parking will be allowed on South St., Front St. or on the old railroad from 12-5 p.m. Parking will be available at Wrenway Park.

Also offered as part of the lineup: a co-ed sand pit sand volleyball tournament Friday and Saturday, and a Wren Days cornhole tournament on Saturday.

Here is the list of teams participating in the wiffelball tournament and the schedule of first round games:

Michelle’s Custom Creations; MKS Siding; Roo Crew; Jade Trucking; Ulman Carpet Cleaning; Power Lift; Lucky Strikes; Clean 13; Whiffers; Longballers; BLD Blue Jays; Mud Bunnies; Sinning Doors & More; Century Sluggers; Brunner’s Hog Farm, and Eager Beavers (defending champions).