VWCS announces transportation schedule
Van Wert City Schools has revamped the shuttle bus system for the 2024-2025 school year (click here to visit the transportation webpage, including the complete shuttle bus schedule).
School start and end times remain staggered, with Van Wert Middle School starting at 7:50 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m., Van Wert High School beginning at 7:55 a.m. and ending at 2:38 p.m., Van Wert School at the Goedde beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 2:30 p.m., Kindergarten classes at Van Wert Early Childhood Center beginning at 8:10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m., Van Wert Elementary School will start at 8:20 a.m. and ending at 3:20 p.m., and preschool classes at the Early Childhood Center beginning at 8:20 a.m. and ending at 2:40 p.m.
Bus shuttles for middle school and high school students will start and end at the S.F. Goedde Building on W. Crawford St. The shuttles to the middle school-high school complex will leave at 6:50 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 7:15 a.m., and 7:30 a.m. The afternoon schedule has shuttle buses arriving at the Goedde Building at 2:50 p.m. and the middle school at 3:15 p.m. Vantage students being bused will leave the Goedde Building at 7:45 a.m. and return at approximately 2:45 p.m.
The big change will be for students being bused from Ohio City, as the Ohio City Methodist Church will now serve as a K-12 shuttle bus stop. Bus No. 9 will pick up students from the Ohio City Methodist Church at 6:55 a.m and drop off at 4 p.m. Another major change in this year’s transportation policy is that kindergarten and elementary-age students (grades K-5) will not be permitted to be dropped off without supervision from someone who is middle school age (6th grade) or older.
Kindergarten/Elementary morning shuttle bus routes are as follows:
- Bus No. 11, driven by Frankie Bowen, will pick up students starting at 7:05 a.m. at Olympic Lanes. He will then be at Trinity Global Church around 7:10 and then at the Early Childhood Center around 7:17 a.m. each morning.
- Bus No. 14, driven by Jeremy Kitson, will pick up students from Heather’s Daycare at 7:15 a.m. He will then be at Trinity Friends Church at 7:20 a.m. in the morning.
- Bus No. 3, driven by Jay Royer, will begin the day at Prospect Avenue (previously Washington School), starting at 7:15 a.m., and then go to Wesley United Methodist Church at 7:20 a.m. and then to Jubilee Park at 7:25 a.m. each morning.
- Bus No. 8, driven by Amber Gibson, will stop first at Jubilee Park at 7:30 a.m. for kindergarten students then go to the Goedde Building for kindergarten and St. Mary’s students at 7:35. Kindergarten students will arrive at the ECC at approximately 7:45 a.m., while St. Mary’s students riding the shuttle bus will arrive at school at approximately 7:55 a.m.
Kindergarten/Elementary afternoon shuttle bus schedule is as follows:
- Bus No. 12, driven by Della Harting, will pick up St. Mary’s students at 2:58 p.m. (Not a shuttle stop)
- Bus No. 3, driven by Jay Royer, will arrive at Olympic Lanes at 3:35 p.m, then go to Jubilee Park at 3:45 each afternoon.
- Bus No. 15, driven by Jeff Kallas, will arrive at Trinity Global Church 3:40 p.m. Bus No. 8, driven by Amber Gibson, will arrive at the Goedde Building 3:40 p.m.
- Bus No. 14, driven by Jeremy Kitson, will arrive at Prospect Avenue at 3:40 p.m., then go to Wesley United Methodist Church at 3:45 p.m.
- Bus No. 9, driven by Todd Keller, will first arrive at the Goedde Building at 3:40 p.m.
- Bus No. 11, driven by Christian Taylor, will arrive at Trinity Friends Church at 3:45 p.m., then go to Heather’s Daycare at 3:50 p.m., and then will arrive at the Early Childhood Center at approximately 4 p.m.
Bus drivers and bus numbers can change at any time. Anyone with questions should contact the transportation office at 419.238.3892.
