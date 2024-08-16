VWCS announces transportation schedule

Submitted information

Van Wert City Schools has revamped the shuttle bus system for the 2024-2025 school year (click here to visit the transportation webpage, including the complete shuttle bus schedule).

School start and end times remain staggered, with Van Wert Middle School starting at 7:50 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m., Van Wert High School beginning at 7:55 a.m. and ending at 2:38 p.m., Van Wert School at the Goedde beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 2:30 p.m., Kindergarten classes at Van Wert Early Childhood Center beginning at 8:10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m., Van Wert Elementary School will start at 8:20 a.m. and ending at 3:20 p.m., and preschool classes at the Early Childhood Center beginning at 8:20 a.m. and ending at 2:40 p.m.

Van Wert buses are ready to roll. Photo submitted

Bus shuttles for middle school and high school students will start and end at the S.F. Goedde Building on W. Crawford St. The shuttles to the middle school-high school complex will leave at 6:50 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 7:15 a.m., and 7:30 a.m. The afternoon schedule has shuttle buses arriving at the Goedde Building at 2:50 p.m. and the middle school at 3:15 p.m. Vantage students being bused will leave the Goedde Building at 7:45 a.m. and return at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The big change will be for students being bused from Ohio City, as the Ohio City Methodist Church will now serve as a K-12 shuttle bus stop. Bus No. 9 will pick up students from the Ohio City Methodist Church at 6:55 a.m and drop off at 4 p.m. Another major change in this year’s transportation policy is that kindergarten and elementary-age students (grades K-5) will not be permitted to be dropped off without supervision from someone who is middle school age (6th grade) or older.

Kindergarten/Elementary morning shuttle bus routes are as follows:

Bus No. 11, driven by Frankie Bowen, will pick up students starting at 7:05 a.m. at Olympic Lanes. He will then be at Trinity Global Church around 7:10 and then at the Early Childhood Center around 7:17 a.m. each morning.

Bus No. 14, driven by Jeremy Kitson, will pick up students from Heather’s Daycare at 7:15 a.m. He will then be at Trinity Friends Church at 7:20 a.m. in the morning.

Bus No. 3, driven by Jay Royer, will begin the day at Prospect Avenue (previously Washington School), starting at 7:15 a.m., and then go to Wesley United Methodist Church at 7:20 a.m. and then to Jubilee Park at 7:25 a.m. each morning.

Bus No. 8, driven by Amber Gibson, will stop first at Jubilee Park at 7:30 a.m. for kindergarten students then go to the Goedde Building for kindergarten and St. Mary’s students at 7:35. Kindergarten students will arrive at the ECC at approximately 7:45 a.m., while St. Mary’s students riding the shuttle bus will arrive at school at approximately 7:55 a.m.

Kindergarten/Elementary afternoon shuttle bus schedule is as follows:

Bus No. 12, driven by Della Harting, will pick up St. Mary’s students at 2:58 p.m. (Not a shuttle stop)

Bus No. 3, driven by Jay Royer, will arrive at Olympic Lanes at 3:35 p.m, then go to Jubilee Park at 3:45 each afternoon.

Bus No. 15, driven by Jeff Kallas, will arrive at Trinity Global Church 3:40 p.m. Bus No. 8, driven by Amber Gibson, will arrive at the Goedde Building 3:40 p.m.

Bus No. 14, driven by Jeremy Kitson, will arrive at Prospect Avenue at 3:40 p.m., then go to Wesley United Methodist Church at 3:45 p.m.

Bus No. 9, driven by Todd Keller, will first arrive at the Goedde Building at 3:40 p.m.

Bus No. 11, driven by Christian Taylor, will arrive at Trinity Friends Church at 3:45 p.m., then go to Heather’s Daycare at 3:50 p.m., and then will arrive at the Early Childhood Center at approximately 4 p.m.

Bus drivers and bus numbers can change at any time. Anyone with questions should contact the transportation office at 419.238.3892.