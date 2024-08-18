Davis, Renner crowned as Junior Fair Queen and King

Lincolnview’s Ella Davis and Ryan Renner were crowned Van Wert County Jr. Fair Queen and King Sunday afternoon at the Marsh Foundation. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

A recent Lincolnview High School and Vantage Career Center graduate and a senior at Lincolnview were crowned 2024 Van Wert County Jr. Fair King and Queen Sunday afternoon at the Marsh Foundation.

Ryan Renner and Ella Davis were crowned during the ceremony and along with their court, runner-up king Steven Smith (Lincolnview/Vantage) and runner-up queen Briann Scudder (Parkway), will reign over the Van Wert County Fair, which will be held Tuesday, August 27, through Labor Day Monday, September 2.

Renner, the son of Dennis and Maria Renner, is representing Hoaglin Farmers 4-H Club. During his time at school, he was involved in obtaining his CDL through the Construction Equipment Technology program, received his drone pilot license, was a Vantage Junior Rotarian, a member of National Honor Society and Vantage Student Ambassadors, is a Lincolnview FFA alumni, and is Vice President of the Junior Fair Board. He has taken dairy feeders, sheep, and beef to the fair and has also exhibited at the Ohio State Fair.

Davis, the daughter of Tom and Amber Davis, is involved in cross country, FFA, theater, choir, Lincolnview Service Club, Honor Society, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Outside of school, she is a member of the Junior Fair Board, York Commanders 4-H Club, and Ohio City Church of God. Projects Davis has taken during her time at the fair include: market goats, chickens, photography, self-determined, cake decorating, scrapbooking, and sports nutrition. She held the office of FFA reporter in 2022 and 2023, Junior Fair Board secretary, and 4-H Club secretary. She is representing Lincolnview FFA and York Commanders 4-H Club.

Species and Project Prince and Princesses were also crowned from a record-breaking field of 22 candidates during the Sunday Celebration event. They include:

Briann Scudder and Steven Smith were Jr. Fair Queen and King runners-up.

Beef Princess: Breanna Pohlman

Dairy Princess: Eliza Leiendecker

Dairy Feeder Princess: Gracie Schaadt

Equine Princess: Alexis Hoaglin

Goat Princess: Delana Rank

Poultry Princess: Hailey Logan

Poultry Prince: Korbyn Huse

Project Princess: Grace Spieles

Rabbit Princess: Cassidy Rank

Sheep Princess: Alli Thatcher

Swine Princess: Ellie Mueller

Swine Prince: Aiden Kroeger