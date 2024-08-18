Donations sought for fire victims

Submitted information

Van Wert County CERT is working to raise support for the family of a Sunday morning house fire on Ohio 118, near the Van Wert-Mercer County line.. After meeting with the family, it was determined that only monetary donations are needed.

Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Include the Case #9037 in the memo. Donations may also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org. Select the Van Wert EMA/CERT fund and include the Case #9037 in the donation note.