Marijuana sales strong from day No. 1

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — As expected, sales of legal, recreational marijuana took off right out of the gate.

According to figures from the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control, dispensaries pulled in more than $11.5 million in recreational marijuana sales August 6-10. Some of the reason for the multi-million dollar haul in just five days — a notable jump in prices from the first week that non-medical marijuana was legally sold in Ohio.

DCC figures show Ohio dispensaries sold 1,285 pounds of marijuana flower and 173,043 units of other products, including edibles, which generated $11,530,708 in total sales.

Meanwhile, the average price last week of an ounce of dried cannabis plant material — jumped about 20 percent to $266 per ounce, compared to $222 per ounce in the previous week, according to the Division of Cannabis Control’s numbers.

A total of 98 dispensaries, including one on the Van Wert County side of Delphos, were approved for dual-use certificates of operation to sell medical and non-medical cannabis on August 6 — the first day recreational cannabis sales were allowed in Ohio. And another 18 dispensaries received dual-use certificates by late last week. More dual-use certificates are expected to be issued in the coming weeks and months.