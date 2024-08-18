Monday Mailbag: predictions and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The first edition of the 2024 Monday Mailbag features questions about the NWC, the Van Wert vs. Bryan series, NFL kickoffs, a comment and question about the VW independent’s WBL preseason prediction, Crestview and the NWC and Wayne Trace.

Q: Tell me why Delphos St. John’s and Parkway didn’t join the NWC. This makes no sense to me. Name withheld upon requested

A: Simply put, the two schools were invited to join the Northwest Conference but both declined. They did what they thought was best for them.

That cleared the way for Lima Central Catholic and Fort Loramie to join. Lima Central Catholic will be a full member for at least four years, while Fort Loramie will be a football-only member for at least two years.

Lima Central Catholic has been an independent for over 10 years and Fort Loramie has been a football independent since 2021. The Redskins belong to the Shelby County Athletic League in all other sports.

As far as Delphos St. John’s and Parkway, who knows, perhaps there will be a change of heart someday.

Q: I remember hearing that the season opener for the Van Wert Cougars and Bryan Golden Bears is the longest running opening series in the state – is this true and if so, how long?

Not sure if this is a question or comment, but the new NFL kickoff rules – I like the format of a kickoff (so far) as you get to see the runbacks and the possibility of one block away from breaking a long one. But I’m not sure I like you have to “declare” an onside kick attempt. Kind of takes the surprise element out of it doesn’t it? Any only in the fourth quarter? Comments? Vince Barnhart, Van Wert.

A: The Van Wert vs. Bryan series is/was believed to be the oldest season opening series in all of Ohio. Just how far back it stretches I can’t say, but according to WERT’s Scott Alan, who has covered the Cougars for decades, it goes back before his time. Perhaps someone out there has a bit more information?

There’s sort of an asterisk by the series and its standing, thanks to the 2020 COVID-19 season. That was the year the Cougars played six WBL schools during the regular season then rolled through the postseason on the way to the Division IV state championship. If my memory is correct, there was talk that if Van Wert and Bryan were ousted from the playoffs early, they would have met for a non-conference game the following week. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

One more thing – I tried to see if the series was listed among the oldest series in the OHSAA record book – it’s not, but Van Wert is in there. The Cougars and Defiance have played 110 times since 1916, making that the 12th oldest series in Ohio.

As far as the NFL’s new kickoff rule, I think the jury is very much out on all of it. Ask me again after the season is over. Onside kicks – for the most part in the NFL, everyone knows when you’re going to do one, so I don’t think that part of the rule change is a big deal. When’s the last time you saw an NFL team do a surprise onside kickoff in the first half? It’s pretty rare. My personal opinion – at some point, kickoffs will be history in the NFL.

Q: You obviously have no idea what you’re talking about. There’s no way Van Wert will finish fifth in the WBL this year. Just look at the success they’ve had since 2020. The Cougars will finish much higher than fifth. Try supporting the team sometime. Name withheld upon request

A: Of course my prediction could be wrong. The Cougars could finish higher or lower than fifth. It has nothing to do with support – the prediction is based on the information supplied by the coaches and what other teams have lost or return and the number of games the team is expected to win or lose.

The fact of the matter is, Van Wert has lost more starters than any other WBL team. Coach Recker himself said 21 of 22 starters (at one point in 2023) have graduated. Having said that, there are some players returning that have varsity experience. They didn’t necessarily start games last season but did log varsity minutes and that should help them this season.

Wapakoneta, Defiance, and St. Marys Memorial are the clear favorites to finish 1-2-3 in some order, and don’t count out Celina. As I mentioned in the preview, there are 2-3 other teams that may be ready to move up in the standings as well.

I would be interested to see your predicted order of finish.

Q: I saw your WBL preseason predictions and I’m inclined to agree with Van Wert’s predicted finish. Overall, do you think this will be one of the stronger leagues this year? Name withheld upon request

A: I think the WBL as a whole will be strong this year. It’s obviously loaded at the top and I think the middle (4-7) will be stronger than previous years. Overall, it should be a very solid league this season. With the expanded playoff format, it won’t be surprising to see seven WBL teams in the playoffs.

Q: Your preseason predictions for the NWC are interesting. I agree that Columbus Grove will win the title, but perhaps Crestview will be a contender as well. Fourth place seems a little low to me. Name withheld upon request

A: The Knights can definitely be a contender if the new offensive line comes together and the more I think about it, I don’t think it’ll be a problem. After all, how many high school football teams in Ohio, especially small schools, can say they have a former NFL lineman coaching the offensive line?

I do believe Columbus Grove will win the title but it won’t be shocking to see a three-way tie for second, with Crestview, Bluffton and Lima Central Catholic.

Q: How do you think Wayne Trace will do in football this year? It seems the Raiders are close to turning things around. Name withheld upon request

A: The Raiders (4-6) were eight points away from being 8-2 last year and a lot of that was due to the defense, which was more than solid. If Wayne Trace can become more consistent offensively, they should move above .500. Like other teams though, the Raiders have some holes to file on offense. A good starting point is three of five offensive linemen are back. It should be an interesting year for the Raiders.

If you have a sports comment or question for the next Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com. Questions must be received by 5 p.m. each Sunday. Please indicate if you would like your name and town listed or withheld.