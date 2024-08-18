Sunday morning fire…

Three fire departments responded to an early Sunday morning structure fire at the northwest corner of Ohio 118 and the Van Wert-Mercer County line. Units from Ohio City, Rockford and Mendon-Union fire departments responded to the alarm that went out at approximately 5:23 a.m. The home was completely destroyed by the fire. The residents of the home were able to evacuated safely. Along with the fire departments, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and Van Wert County CERT were at the scene. No injuries were reported and fire crews were one the scene for about four hours. Bob Barnes photos