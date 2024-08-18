VW independent weekend roundup

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Delphos St. John’s 1

At Lincolnview High School, the Lancers opened the 2024-2025 season with a 25-18, 21-25, 25-11, 25-21 victory over Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.

Emma Bowersock recorded 14 kills, Allie Miller and Madelyn Berryman added 20 and 12 digs respectively, and Lauren Anspach and Makynlee Dickinson added 19 and 18 assists. Madilyn Conley led Delphos St. John’s with 14 kills and Laila Sites added 10 kills. Avery Altenburger had a team high 24 digs.

Lincolnview will host Van Wert on Tuesday, while Delphos St. John’s will face McComb the same night.

Cross country

OBETZ — Van Wert finished third out of 44 teams at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park on Saturday.

Andrew Laudick led the Cougars with a 14th place finish and a time of 17:10.81.

Soccer

Ottoville 4 Lincolnview 0

Ottoville handed the Lancers a 4-0 season opening loss at Lincolnview High School on Friday.

The Big Green will host Fort Jennings on Tuesday and Lincolnview will host Miller City on Thursday.