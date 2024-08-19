Coaches: send info to sports department

VW independent sports

With all fall sports starting this week, all local coaches are reminded that after each game or event to send scores, scorebook pages, statistics and/or any other relevant information to sports@thevwindependent.com. Screenshots of the information are also accepted at 419.681.2130.

Varsity, junior varsity, freshmen and junior high middle school results/submissions are welcome.

Sending the information, or having an assistant coach, team manager or other team representative send it helps the VW independent provide the best possible coverage of local fall sports athletes on our Sports page.